Ituano will have to pay around R$ 1 million to climb the spotlight against Vasco | Vasco



Vinicius Paiva is one of the main highlights of Ituano in Serie B – Fernando Roberto / Ituano FC

Published 10/29/2022 16:07

Brazil should stop to watch the big decision between Ituano and Vasco on November 6, which should defunct one of the remaining spots for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2022. But even with days remaining for the duel, the São Paulo team already has a big problem to solve with one of your top players.

One of the highlights of the São Paulo team, forward Vinicius Paiva belongs to Vasco and is on loan to Ituano until the end of this year. And the athlete’s contract with the team provides that, if the team wants to select the young player against Cruzmaltino, it will have to pay an amount of R$ 1 million to trigger the clause. The information is from the website “ge”.

There is still no definition by the São Paulo club on the possible payment of the clause so that Vinícius can play. Paiva, just 20 years old, took the lead in Carlos Pimentel’s team in the final stretch of the competition, scoring one goal and three assists.

Ituano and Vasco face each other on November 6 at the Novelli Júnior Stadium in a match valid for the 38th round of Serie B.