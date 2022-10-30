Jade Picon competes in the Influencer of the Year Brazil category at PCAs 2022

The star, born on September 24, 2001, in São Paulo, is currently an influencer, businesswoman and actress. She began to become known on the internet as a child, after participating in her brother’s videos and posts. Leo Piconwhich was already famous on the web.

As she entered her teens, Jade began to gain more and more followers on social media and currently has 21.2 million people following her on Instagram. YouTube also played an important role in her career, where she posts the most diverse content such as travel vlogs, looks, skincare, makeup tutorials, among others.

“I like to say it wasn’t ‘out of nowhere’. Sometimes it’s tricky when you explode out of nowhere, but in my case, my Instagram profile was created when I was 11 years old. It was something that I had time to absorb and see the responsibility that everything I did was reproduced. Today with twenty years and twenty million followers is already more common. And for me this exchange is wonderful and I am very happy“, she said in a video by Vogue Brasil.

A fashion lover, in addition to doing many publis for big brands on her networks, she also has her own brand, JADE², which has pieces such as bodies, bikinis, bathing suits, shirts and pants.