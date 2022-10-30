Jesse Williams will return as Jackson Avery in season 19 episode

According to Deadline, Jesse Williams will return as Dr. Jackson Avery in the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. The new participation will take place in the episode “When I Get to the Border”, to be directed by the actor himself and shown on November 4th.

Williams left the regular cast of the medical drama in 2021, after 12 seasons playing Avery, but returned as a guest in episodes of seasons 17 and 18. Over the course of his career, he directed three episodes of the production.

On the air since 2005, “Grey’s Anatomy” follows Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey, and her fellow doctors. They face professional and romantic challenges at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, located in Seattle, United States.

The series was renewed for a 19th season in January this year, after a new contract was signed between Pompeo itself and the American broadcaster ABC. Episodes air weekly, always on Thursdays.

