JK Rowling posts stinging ‘Harry Potter’ actress Emma Watson

JK Rowling used a recent controversy to snipe actress Emma Watson, known for playing Hermione in Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ saga.

Mermaids is known as a charitable organization that seeks to help children, youth and families in the LGBTQIA+ community, with a focus on trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people.

It was discovered that one of the directors of the organization participated in 2011 in a conference that talked about “living with dignity” for pedophiles. After the video of the conference in question was leaked, the director left the institution.

JK spoke about it on his Twitter. “We have now discovered that Mermaids had a pedophile advocate as one of their directors, and their online moderator encouraged children to join a platform known for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that has achieved unprecedented levels of influence in the UK. “, said the author in her first tweet on the subject.

They couldn’t have achieved it without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them even though the red flags had been there for years. Mermaids’ fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle. 3/5 — JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2022

The author also spoke about celebrity support for the cause. Emma Watson was one of the actresses who has declared public support for Mermaids in the past. “They would not have become what they are without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who have supported them unceasingly despite various suspicions over the years,” tweeted JK Watson.

Rowling, however, is known for having been involved in several controversies with the trans community. Several accusations of transphobia have been leveled against the author since 2019, when she sympathized with a businesswoman who was fired after transphobic comments. The latest controversy involving JK’s name and the trans community came after the publication of his new book, ‘The Ink Black Heart’, in which there is a murder of a woman who made transphobic comments.