Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial movie gets trailer

The controversial defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the subject of the upcoming feature film by the tubeentitled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Now, the free streaming platform has brought an official trailer.

Mark Hapka (Days of Our Lives) and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) are the leads, playing Depp and Heard, respectively, and the release takes place on September 30th.

Melissa Marty (Station 19) will join Hapka and Davis as Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez while Mary Carrie (Law & Order True Crime) will play Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft.

Hot Take follows Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship — in and out of court — dramatizing the two-month trial that ended June 1, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed Depp, alluding to allegations of domestic violence against him. in December 2018.

The jury also found Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his attorney.

Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show) wrote the final version of the script, while Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods) handled the direction.

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is one of many timely and culturally relevant original films that will come from our expanding partnership of films being produced in collaboration with Tubi. Connecting viewers to stories with this kind of social relevance makes it a must-see for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama.”

Hannah Pillemer, executive vice president of SeaVista.