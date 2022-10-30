Jorge Jesus and Paulo Sousa congratulate Fla on the Libertadores title

Champion of the Copa Libertadores da América in 2019 with Flamengo, coach Jorge Jesus – today at Fenerbahçe (TUR) – congratulated the Rio de Janeiro club for the third championship of the South American competition, conquered yesterday with the 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense in final of the tournament, which was played in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The Portuguese coach used his stories, on Instagram, to send a message to the flamenguistas, with photos of when he commanded the red-black club and when he won the Libertadores.

“Congratulations, nation, for the Libertadores tri”, wrote Jorge Jesus in the caption of one of the images.

Jorge Jesus used social media to send a message congratulating Flamengo on the Copa Libertadores title Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition to winning the Copa Libertadores da América with Flamengo, Jorge Jesus raised four other cups for the red-black club: the 2019 Brazilian Championship, the 2020 Supercopa do Brasil, the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2020 Carioca Championship. .

More Portuguese greetings

Another Portuguese coach — with a shorter and less successful stint at the Gávea club — also congratulated Flamengo on their Copa Libertadores da América title. Paulo Sousa, who had already congratulated the team after winning the Copa do Brasil, also sent a message on the occasion of yet another cup in the South American tournament.

The coach published a photo of the team lifting the trophy and gave a brief congratulations: “Congratulations to Flamengo”, he wrote.