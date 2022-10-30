Jorge Jesus and Paulo Sousa congratulate Fla on the Libertadores title

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Champion of the Copa Libertadores da América in 2019 with Flamengo, coach Jorge Jesus – today at Fenerbahçe (TUR) – congratulated the Rio de Janeiro club for the third championship of the South American competition, conquered yesterday with the 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense in final of the tournament, which was played in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The Portuguese coach used his stories, on Instagram, to send a message to the flamenguistas, with photos of when he commanded the red-black club and when he won the Libertadores.

“Congratulations, nation, for the Libertadores tri”, wrote Jorge Jesus in the caption of one of the images.

jorge - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Jorge Jesus used social media to send a message congratulating Flamengo on the Copa Libertadores title

Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition to winning the Copa Libertadores da América with Flamengo, Jorge Jesus raised four other cups for the red-black club: the 2019 Brazilian Championship, the 2020 Supercopa do Brasil, the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2020 Carioca Championship. .

More Portuguese greetings

Another Portuguese coach — with a shorter and less successful stint at the Gávea club — also congratulated Flamengo on their Copa Libertadores da América title. Paulo Sousa, who had already congratulated the team after winning the Copa do Brasil, also sent a message on the occasion of yet another cup in the South American tournament.

The coach published a photo of the team lifting the trophy and gave a brief congratulations: “Congratulations to Flamengo”, he wrote.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Braz shoots ‘lot of small talk’ and is straight about Dorival’s renewal with Flamengo

Dorival Jr. has a contract with Flamengo only until the end of the current season …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved