Jorginho prepares changes in Vasco’s starting lineup

Jorginho will have a week full of training to define the starting lineup that will face Ituano, at 6:30 pm next Sunday, at Novelli Júnior Stadium. Vasco will go with at least one change to Itu, as Edimar is suspended. However, other changes are likely to be made by the coach.

The tendency is for Paulo Victor to gain a new opportunity on the left side. The youngster started three times with Jorginho, but was later out due to pain in his left ankle and also by choice of the captain.

Reserve, defender Quintero also received the third yellow card and does not travel to Itu. Zé Vitor and Miranda are options for the defense in Vasco’s bench.

The midfield did not like the loss to Sampaio Corrêa and should also be changed. The option for Palácios as a defensive midfielder didn’t stick and, for such a decisive away game, Yuri is the most likely option.

However, the lineup will still depend on the physical situation of the players. Jorginho said after last Thursday’s match that Yuri started on the bench because the midfielder had had pubis pain for three weeks and had missed some training sessions.

Another concern is Andrey Santos, Vasco’s highlight in the season. The midfielder felt pain in his ankle and did specific work to enter the field against Sampaio Corrêa. After the game he appeared with a limp. He and Yuri will follow the treatment this week to make themselves available. Important in the season, the midfielders do not want to be left out of the decisive game.

In addition to them, Palácios also revealed, in an interview with a journalist from the Chilean version of “As” after the victory over Criciúma, that he still feels pain in his knee and pubis. The problem, however, bothers less, and the midfielder was selected as a starter in the last round.

On the other hand, Raniel and Luiz Henrique may be at Jorginho’s disposal again. The two were preventively suspended by the STJD after the confusion against Sport and were out of the games against Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa. They will be tried next Thursday and may be released.

With a nine-day break between the game against Sampaio and the final round against Ituano, Vasco had no time off. Focusing on direct confrontation, Jorginho has been working with the cast at CT Moacyr Barbosa since last Friday.