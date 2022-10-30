Julia Roberts reveals that Martin Luther King Jr. paid hospital bill when she was born – 10/30/2022

10/30/2022 | 15:11





Friendship! During an interview with HISTORYTalks, Julia Roberts revealed that Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill when she was born. That’s because, at the time, the actress’s parents could not afford the expense.

In addition to revealing the help of the activist and his wife, Coretta Scott King, Julia explained that this all happened because of her father and mother’s friendship with the couple. According to her, Martin’s wife called her parents’ drama school asking if they would accept her children.

– My parents had a drama school in Atlanta, and one day Coretta Scott King called my mom and asked if her kids could join the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them.

Luckily for everyone, the Roberts matriarch accepted the children’s entry into the school, and they became great friends:

– My mother said: Of course, come. And they all became friends and they got us out of a difficult situation.