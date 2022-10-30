Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King paid her hospital bill

Actress Julia Roberts said that when she was born, her parents couldn’t afford the hospital bills after giving birth. According to the actress, who paid the debt was the black activist Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta King.

Julia narrated the curious story when she was interviewed by Gayle King for HISTORYTalks. “My parents had a drama school in Atlanta, and one day, Coretta Scott King called my mom and asked if her kids could join the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them,” he began. the actress.

“My mom said, ‘Of course, come.’ And everyone became friends and they got us out of a difficult situation.” The interviewer recalled, “In the 1960s, there were no black children interacting with white children in drama schools.”

Martin Luther King was an American pastor and political activist who became a symbol for promoting the nonviolent struggle for civil rights. King was assassinated in 1968.

In January of this year, drafts of the civil rights book Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story, by Martin Luther King Jr., sold for $225,000.