‘Kill me or get me pregnant are the only options’ – Rap Mais

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly follow in the headlines.

It’s been almost a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of her engagement with the world, and while they wait for the wedding, it looks like the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her man ASAP.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress didn’t hesitate to lavish praise on a photo the rapper/rocker posted on his own Instagram page, writing, “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this Earth.” [olhos do coração emoji]. Exquisitely, devastatingly beautiful.” Of course, knowing the often provocative nature of their relationship, it’s not surprising that Fox’s praise didn’t stop there. “And 1.98 tall? Kill me or impregnate me. Those are the only options.”

Thousands of fans were quick to double-click Megan’s answer to MGKand many others left their own touching comments, praising the rapper for his unique look, worn at this year’s Time 100 Gala.

In addition to their latest antics on social media, Fox and her man also made Halloween-related headlines this weekend when they appeared in costume as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The couple was just one of the famous couples seen at Friday night’s Casamigos party – other gifts included Paris HiltonWiz KhalifaTygaDavid SpadeTaylor LautnerTrevor NoahCorey Gamble and many more.

check out Megan Fox and MGK costumed below.