Kit turns any bike into electric for less than R$1,600

Electric bicycles are seen as an evolution in the world of two-wheel vehicles and in the field of urban mobility for their practicality. However, some more advanced models can easily surpass the 0 km price range of a car.

To take advantage of an e-bike without spending so much, the American company Livall presented a conversion kit called PikaBoost. On pre-sale, the novelty costs US$ 299, just over R$ 1,580 at the current price.

Its goal is to act as a gateway to the battery-powered bike segment, converting any conventional bike into an electric one. Simply attach the product to the seatpost (the metal tube where the seat rests).

The device offers a range of around 30 km per charge, weighs only 3 kg and, as it is compact, it can be easily stored in the backpack when not in use. Let’s say, for example, that the rider needs to go up a long climb, just “tie” the gagdet to the bike and pedal as if he were walking on a flat surface.

Fully charging, on the other hand, takes about three hours. PikaBoost comes equipped with a rear light and a USB port, which allows you to charge your cell phone while the rider rides the bike.

In addition, the conversion kit has different riding modes and, it seems, is an attractive outlet to at least try out an e-bike even on a budget and before investing in a “real” model.

Via: Clean Rider

