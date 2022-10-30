Las Vegas casino launches psychic event where you can ‘lunch with the dead’

A new event held in Las Vegas (USA) will give participants the opportunity to “lunch with the spirits” of loved ones. Call of “Lunch with an Angel“, the supernatural meal is promoted by three famous mediums: Reginald Lewis, Loriann Mans and Christopher Allen. “gastronomic seance” will take place on November 12 at the Palms Casino Resort.

According to the organization, each of the mediums has different gifts for connecting with the dead. The event’s slogan is “VIPs to eat with RIPs”.

“Lunch with an Angel is led by three of the best psychics in the world, who will connect with the spirits of the audience’s loved ones”says the event’s website.

Psychics for ‘lunch with the dead’ event in Las Vegas

Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas Photo: Disclosure

“Each event will begin with a musical set and lunch, in which Lewis, Mans and Allan will connect directly with the audience. For those looking for an even greater chance of being served, a VIP experience will be available for eight tables per show and one seat. will be left empty for one of the mediums to sit with a group ensuring that someone at that table will be contemplated (contact someone who has died)“adds.

The entry starts at BRL 400. The price goes up according to where you choose to sit in the casino. Each presentation with two hours longwill be limited to 272 guests.