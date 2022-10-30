Last Light » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Based on the book by Alex Scarrow, last light it’s a timely story and a very terrifying vision of what the future could be. Following Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox), a petrochemical engineer who is fired when the world’s oil stops working properly, last light sees Fox’s character separated from his family at a pivotal moment.

Andy’s son is heading into surgery, shepherded by his mother Elena (Joanne Froggatt), when the world descends into chaos. Laura (Alyth Ross), her daughter, is also separated from her family, stuck at home as the world begins to fall apart. last light it also stars Taylor Far, Amber Rose Revah and Victor Alli. All 5 episodes of the Peacock limited series are directed by Dennie Gordon, who worked on To All Humanity, Jack Ryan, and more.

sat down with Fox and Froggatt to discuss last lightincluding Fox’s grand return to television, exploring the show’s primal fear, and more.

Screen bleed: Matthew, this is her first role in seven years and her first television role since Lost. What was this last light‘s story that made you want to come back this way?

Matthew Fox: The base story was very appealing to me, in terms of the stories about the oil addiction and this crisis, and this family being torn apart by it or torn apart by it, and then desperately trying to get back together and be together. And so, it was the fundamental aspects of the story that really attracted me.

I was also, for about a year or two, thinking about executive producing. And with my managing partner, Bill, I felt that this is something I really wanted to do with him to have more of a creative experience rather than a pure type of logistics business experience. Bill and I have become good friends over the years, and we have very similar tastes in terms of what we like about storytelling and music. That was something that we were looking to do, and it would give us an opportunity to do it with a great group of people and a really solid foundation of a story that we could work on and try to elevate. [with] an incredible cast.

I was drawn to many, many elements of it. I was also very excited to try acting again. I hadn’t been on a set in seven years, and I really didn’t know if I’d ever go back on a set and say, wow, that wasn’t a good idea. Not having a good time. It was really the opposite of that. I walked on set and felt amazing and felt new and fresh. And at the same time, I felt like I had this foundation to do that. And it was really cool. I’m really happy to be doing it again and getting involved in this kind of storytelling.

Joanne, your part of the story is so viscerally terrifying on a family level. How do you get to that emotional state where you’re so stressed about taking care of your child and your family is spread out across the world?

Joanne Froggatt: In any role, you tap into an emotion and then put that emotion into the situation. With young children, very young children, you have experienced joy, love, pain and anger. We have all these emotions in us. Connecting that to a situation and a person, then building, in my mind, a backstory.

Matthew and I did that in rehearsals; we built a backstory about our relationship and our marriage. And it really helps inform your performance, because it almost gives you muscle memory that you can use and say, Oh yeah, we talked about it, so they’ll probably feel it. And that’s weird, but it’s going well. And you kind of weave those details together. This is the fun part of the job.

The action also looked a lot of fun. Matthew, you’re being dumped in the Abu Dhabi desert, how was that? Was it like jumping back on a bike? Did you have to do a lot of prep and training to get back up to speed?

Matthew Fox: That was one of the things I realized not long after filming last light was that I needed to get in better shape. I’ve always been shocked by the way you read a script and see the action on the page, and in your mind, you kind of see the images of that. But then when you start doing it, it’s always a lot harder than you think it’s going to be.

I was like, “Oh, I should have been more flexible.” That’s my New Year’s resolution for next year. This is a result of last light. I pulled a tendon as I fired, racing through the forest with the drones chasing. The whole thing was basically a reminder of how old I’m getting.

Synopsis Last Light

Petrochemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would stop, supplies would fail to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed.

During a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial time. Their teenage daughter Laura is home alone in London, while his wife Elena and young son Sam are in Paris. In the midst of this chaos, each member of the family will sacrifice everything to find each other, despite the distance and dangers that separate them. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Alex Scarrow.

last light premieres September 8 on Peacock.