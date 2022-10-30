Last round of Serie B will have two “finals”

The 37th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship did not define the last two spots in the first division, nor the last one relegated to the third. Everything will be resolved in the last round, next Sunday.

Playing at home, Vasco and Bahia would confirm their places in the elite with victories over Sampaio Corrêa and Guarani, respectively. However, Cruzmaltino was defeated by 3 to 2 now see access threatened. On the other hand, Tricolor de Aço was in a tie with Guarani, but only a tragedy takes its place in Serie A.

According to the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Vasco now has a 49% chance of going up, against 58% for Ituano, who beat Londrina away from home in the round. In the last match, the team from São Paulo receives the rival from Rio de Janeiro and guarantees access with any victory. Cruzmaltino plays for the tie.

Bahia, in turn, has 93%. The team doesn’t go up in just two scenarios. If they lose to CRB by three or more goals and Ituano beats Vasco by a goal difference – in that case, the Rio team would be in the fourth spot by the number of goals scored.

Sport also pass Bahia, but they have to beat Vila Nova, taking away the seven-goal difference (13-6) – both play away from home. Infobola doesn’t even credit any percentage of chance for the Pernambuco team.

Access chances:

1st) Cruise: 100% – 75 points

2nd) Guild: 100% – 62 points

3rd) Bahia: 93% – 59 points

4th) Vasco: 49% – 59 points

5th) Ituano: 58% – 57 points

Two teams for one relegated

At the bottom of the table, two teams are still fighting to stay in Serie B and avoid falling to the third division. CSA beat Vila Nova at home and took a breath in the dispute. The chances of relegation for Alagoas are 34%. In the final round, the team faces the already champion Cruzeiro at Mineirão.

Novorizontino was thrashed in their domains by Cruzeiro and entered the Z-4. With a 66% probability of falling, the São Paulo team plays in the last round against Operário, already relegated to Series C.

On the other hand, Tombense and Chapecoense eliminated any chance of falling. The miners needed a point and got it by drawing with Grêmio in Muriaé. Santa Catarina, on the other hand, achieved the necessary victory by beating Náutico 1-0 in Chapecó.

Risk of fall to Series C:

20th) Nautical: 100% – 30 points

19th) Worker: 100% – 34 points

18th) Brusque: 100% – 34 points

17th) Novorizontino: 66% – 41 points

16th) CSA: 34% – 42 points