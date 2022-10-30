LeBron James swap becomes the most talked about topic on Twitter

nba_troca_de_lebron_james_vira_assunto_mais_falado_no_twitter

Very calm at this time…

‘Trade LeBron’ became ‘trending topics’ on Twitter after the Lakers suffered their 5th straight loss at the start of the current NBA season.

LeBron James’ arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. Before, the team was an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave the team some much-needed star power. He helped the Lakers win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it’s fair to say that aside from that season, LeBron hasn’t had his best moments in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have only made the playoffs twice in their 4 seasons and the way this campaign is going, it looks like the team won’t make it again. The latest setback in this already nightmarish season came when the Lakers lost their fifth straight game to the Timberwolves Friday night 111-102.

The Lakers now have the worst record in the NBA, something you would never have thought would happen to a team that has LeBron, but the reality is that the Lakers are not a good team.

Some of those who made the case on Twitter might be disgruntled Lakers fans who never accepted LeBron. The rest might just be LeBron fans, who just want him out of this messy situation ASAP. Whatever the case, LeBron cannot be traded right now as he recently signed this extension.

‘Trade LeBron’ is trending on Twitter after the Lakers fall to 0-5 on the NBA season. Lakers fans are not handling this start well ???? pic.twitter.com/bjpe11pXI7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

However, trading LeBron isn’t just something that popped up on Twitter. Stephen A. Smith recently said that the Lakers should trade him as he is the only one with any value on the team and that may be true. The board will have to give up assets to get rid of Russell Westbrook, while Anthony Davis wouldn’t bring anything relevant compared to what the team gave up to get him, as everyone now knows he can’t stay healthy long enough.

It’s sad to see LeBron surrounded by a team like this as his career comes to an end. LeBron trusted the board to improve this team and perhaps after this tragic start, GM Rob Pelinka may finally succumb and part ways with these two first-round picks to still try to save this season.