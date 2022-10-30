List brings together the BEST cell phones that cost LESS than R$ 2,000.00

Most people nowadays own one or more smartphones, even children make use of the devices to watch videos and play games. The market is full of different options that are constantly undergoing updates, which makes us want to look for and have the best cell phones.

However, what ends up discouraging some people is the high price of the latest devices launched on the market. After all, not everyone has more than R$3,000 to spend on an iPhone, for example. And not always the best camera, more memory and good performance need such a high investment.

To help those who are looking for a new smartphone to buy, here are the 5 best cell phones that work well and cost up to R$2,000. All models presented passed the Roda Liso test program, the largest and most complete test of mobile games in Brazil, so you can already tell that it’s a good thing.

POCO M5

The device was recently launched, features a Helio G99 processor, is available in 4GB or 6GB versions, with 64GB or 128GB RAM. The display of POCO M5 is 6.58″ IPS, with FullHD resolution. The average price found in Brazil is R$1,400.

really 9

Despite the cameras not being the best, the Realme 9 makes up for it in performance. The processor is the Snapdragon 680, the device has the options of 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The display is a Super AMOLED, with 6.4″, FullHD resolution. It is sold in the Brazilian market for, on average, R$1,500.

Redmi Note 11S

It presents an acceptable performance, with above-average battery life. The processor is the Helio G96, with options of 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and storage of 64 GB or 128 GB. The display is an AMOLED, 6.43″, with FullHD resolution. The average price in Brazil is R$1,500.

Moto G82

It is a mid-range device, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor. It features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The display is a 6.6″ physical size pOLED, with fullHD resolution. It is found in the Brazilian market in the range of R$1,600 and R$1,700 with a guarantee.

Galaxy M53

The devices have great quality and are optimized. The processor is MediaTek’s Dimensity 900, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The screen is a Super AMOLED Plus, 6.7″ in physical size and FullHD resolution. The sale price is R$1,600.

