Liz Truss’ cell phone was hacked by alleged Putin agents, reveals British vehicle – News

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ personal cell phone was hacked by agents allegedly working for Vladimir Putin’s Russian government, the British Daily Mail revealed last Saturday (29).

According to the publication, the spies are likely to have accessed top-secret conversations with the British’s main international allies, as well as private conversations between Truss and her great ally Kwasi Kwarteng.





The text also reveals that, after the discovery of the invasion, the cell phone may be in a safe in a safe place of the government. The invasion took place during Truss’ campaign to become prime minister, following the resignation of Boris Johnson.

It is believed that hackers downloaded up to a year of messages and that sensitive content with foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine was accessed.

“We do not comment on the security arrangements of individuals. The government has robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats,” a British government spokesperson said after the incident.

Truss was prime minister for just 45 days and resigned on October 20 after presenting a controversial economic package that drew heavy criticism. Four days later, former finance minister Rishi Sunak was elected by the Conservative Party as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.











