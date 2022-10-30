Loucos Pelo Botafogo announces that it will change places at Nilton Santos Stadium

One of the main organized groups of the Botafogoa Crazy for Botafogo will change your location in Nilton Santos Stadium. On their Twitter profile, the group announced their new location.

– From the next game onwards, Loucos pelo Botafogo will be a tunnel to the left in relation to the previous location of the lower east, in this final stretch of the Brasileirão. Same location we stayed from 2009 to 2015 – wrote the organizer.

The change is already valid for the match against Cuiabá, this Tuesday, for the Brazilian championship. Back at the Nilton Santos Stadium with flags, instruments and banners, after being released, the Young Fury do Botafogo returned to the Lower East sector in the last game.

