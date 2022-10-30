Loucos Pelo Botafogo announces that it will change places at Nilton Santos Stadium

One of the main organized groups of the Botafogoa Crazy for Botafogo will change your location in Nilton Santos Stadium. On their Twitter profile, the group announced their new location.

– From the next game onwards, Loucos pelo Botafogo will be a tunnel to the left in relation to the previous location of the lower east, in this final stretch of the Brasileirão. Same location we stayed from 2009 to 2015 – wrote the organizer.

The change is already valid for the match against Cuiabá, this Tuesday, for the Brazilian championship. Back at the Nilton Santos Stadium with flags, instruments and banners, after being released, the Young Fury do Botafogo returned to the Lower East sector in the last game.

We have been in all sectors of the stadium for a long time in the worst place, which was the south sector, sharing the stands with the visitor from the beginning of the stadium until 2008. — Crazy for Botafogo (@LoucosBotafogo) October 28, 2022

In 2016 we shook the Island by having big parties and pushing the FOGÃO to Libertadores, in 2017 Botafogo oriented the fans to stay in the north sector, since it opened a popular sector for them. — Crazy for Botafogo (@LoucosBotafogo) October 28, 2022

Again Loucos had wonderful and unforgettable parties where we could have been awarded the title of libertadores, it was not long. We created a revolution in the lower east sector in these 6 years of great celebration and support for GLORIOSO. — Crazy for Botafogo (@LoucosBotafogo) October 28, 2022