posted on 10/30/2022 15:43 / updated 10/30/2022 15:45



(credit: AFP)

In some countries, electronic voting machines have already been closed and the ballot paper has been made available. The document presents only preliminary results. It is now possible to check the partials of New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, East Timor, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal and Oman, countries where the vote has already been completed. The official result has not yet been released by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District (TRE-DF), which is responsible for coordinating elections abroad in 2022, reported that the Electoral Court only releases information from 5 pm onwards. What you can check so far are the reports issued at the end of the voting. Voters voting abroad used social media to spread ballots from polling stations.

Check the data from the ballot boxes available so far:

Australia:

Lula: 4,179 votes (62.92%); Jair Bolsonaro: 2,463 votes (37.08%);

South Korea:

Lula: 126 votes (64.3%); Jair Bolsonaro: 70 votes (35.7%);

New Zealand:

Lula: 389 votes (70.34%); Jair Bolsonaro: 164 votes (29.66%);

Singapore:

Lula: 230 votes (63.71%); Jair Bolsonaro: 131 votes (36.29%);

Taiwan:

Jair Bolsonaro: 132 votes (56.65%); Lula: 101 votes (43.35%);

Kenya:

Lula: 35 votes (58.33%); Jair Bolsonaro: 25 votes (41.67%);

Greece:

Jair Bolsonaro: 242 votes (55.63%); Lula: 193 votes (44.37%);

Finland:

Lula: 444 votes (73.15%); Jair Bolsonaro: 163 votes (26.85%);

Russia:

Lula: 46 votes; Jair Bolsonaro: 23 votes;

Indonesia:

Jair Bolsonaro: 32 votes; Lula: 15 votes;

Israel

Jair Bolsonaro: 53.4%; Squid: 46%;

Palestinian National Authority

Squid: 90.5%; Jair Bolsonaro: 9.5%.

