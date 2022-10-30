“Make the pix and take this class”; Fulham doesn’t stop in P. Maia and sets SPFC fans on fire with shopping ‘package’

São Paulo has been talking to Fulham for a few weeks about a possible sale of Pablo Maia to English football. The São Paulo club has already informed the English that it wants at least 10 million euros to negotiate the young midfielder. According to information, the Premier League team made a bid of 7.5 million euros.

However, a bomb brought by the European journalist, specialist in the ball market of the old continent, Ekrem Konur, the English team does not want to stop only in the hiring of Pablo Maia and made polls for two more young promises from the Tricolor Paulista squad for the end of the year window.

According to the journalist, Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor are also in the sights of the English team and were targets of polls by Fulham: “Checked the status of Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes, from São Paulo, Brazilian team”, said the journalist. On the web, the crowd seems to approve of the trio’s departure for a good price.

According to the SPFC Play Blog portal, it would be necessary to pay around 25 million euros, which is equivalent to approximately 130 million reais to get these three players out of São Paulo. In the case of Igor Gomes, who is close to ‘busting’ his contract, SPFC could reduce the amount required.

