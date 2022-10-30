interior

He still spread the video on social media and ended up arrested by civil police officers.

By Dayene Paz | 10/30/2022 14:16

A 42-year-old voter was arrested in the act by the Civil Police for a reading crime after entering the booth with a cell phone and recording a video while voting. The case took place in the city of Antônio João, 296 kilometers from Campo Grande, this Sunday (30).

The report reached the police around 10 am. The information was that the owner of a Ford Pampa vehicle, with two candidate flags on the body, was releasing a video on social media in which he appears voting in the electoral college.

Faced with the complaint, the police began to make inquiries and spotted a vehicle with the same characteristics as the complaint and approached the driver. He authorized the police to inspect the cell phone and it was found that he had made a video of the electronic voting machine, of the moment he was voting.

On the cell phone, the police officers also found exchanges of messages with a pastor, in which the man asked permission to fill up the car in order to pick up people at a farm to vote, also constituting an electoral crime.

In the face of the facts, the man was arrested in the act and taken to the Civil Police Station of Antônio João, which will take the relevant measures.