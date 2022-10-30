Marvel Finally Confirms Emilia Clarke’s Character In Secret Invasion

The next Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney Plus is Secret Invasionwhich is scheduled to premiere in early 2023, meaning we will have a long time until the next MCU series arrives.

The production has already received its first teaser trailer, during the presentation by Marvel Studios at D23 in September this year, but it remains a production with little information officially released.

Among the mysteries that remain, the character of Emilia Clarke remains one of the biggest doubts of the fans. Already considered as Abigail Brand, Tremor, Spider-Woman and many other characters.

But a GIF on the official page of Secret Invasion on the Tenor website revealed that the image was branded by Marvel as “#Abigail-Brand”Besides “#Its-The-Beginning”confirming who is the character played by the actress of Game of Thrones.

This news should be very encouraging for fans who were rooting for Emilia to play Abigail, as she is a very important mutant character for the SWORD organization, as well as having a great chance of having a great future in the MCU.

Secret Invasion: Series premiere date may have been leaked

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated series by Marvel Studios by fans. Having been filmed a while ago, the series was being delayed a lot due to MCU film delays.

But now, the series finally appears to have a definitive premiere date. With its trailer released in September, the premiere forecast was scheduled for early 2023.

And apparently, nothing has changed. according to MCU Statuswhich lately has been hitting a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the premiere date of Secret Invasion on Disney+ will be on March 8.

If that date is proven to be real, the series will premiere approximately 3 weeks after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opens in Brazilian cinemas on February 16. Will the movie and series be linked in the future of the MCU?

MORE ABOUT SECRET INVASION

Secret Invasion will be an exclusive series from Marvel Studios for the Disney+, possibly containing 6 episodes. The series will finally adapt the 2008 comic that shows an attempt by the skrull aliens to conquer Earth.

The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the skrull Talos. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. robot) will write and executive produce the series. The series is CONFIRMED for early 2023 on Disney+!