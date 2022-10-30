Mauro Cezar criticizes Felipão and calls Athletico player ‘brucutu’

Flamengo beat Athletico Paranaense this Saturday in the Libertadores final1-0. On social media, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira pointed out Felipão’s mistakes in the match and criticized Hurricane midfielder Hugo Moura.

– Flamengo champion playing much less than he can. You are also entitled. Fair? Damn, the team just didn’t win a game in the entire campaign. Draw with an irregular Talleres goal in the group stage, without VAR – wrote Mauro Cezar.

– Luiz Felipe Scolari made too many mistakes in this final. Cast the brucutu Hugo Moura to be Arrascaeta’s shadow. 1970s strategy. Leave Terans in the seat of this Athletico? And the delay to restructure the defense after the expulsion? That’s how he took the goal – he added.

The Carioca Rubro-Negro beat the opponent with a goal from Gabigol, who scored the net right after the expulsion of defender Pedro Henrique, at the end of the first half. Flamengo reached the third Libertadores title, the second in four years.

