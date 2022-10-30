Megan Fox is back

It all started with Karyn Kusama. In April 2016, in the face of critical acclaim for the (really brilliant) thriller The invitationthe director was the subject of a long profile of the Buzzfeed. The text sought to reexamine her trajectory in Hollywood, recognizing that Kusama had her vision smothered and stolen by studios averse to granting freedom and power to a female author in the mid-2000s. Buried there in the middle of the article, shortly after the story of like the Aeon Flux (2005) by the director was picked up by the executives, there was an attempt to reshape the consensus on another of her films: Hell Girl.

Of all the reassessment of Kusama’s work that the cinephile world has undertaken since then, perhaps that of Hell Girl be the most significant. Pudera: the film starring Megan Fox as a demon-possessed cheerleader who makes her eat (literally) the boys at her school has always had something fascinating about it, culturally speaking. At the time, the film was seen as little more than a box-office flop that sealed Fox’s rejection as a major audience gimmick – a significant sentence for the time she was going through in her career.

2009 was a turning point for Megan Fox, and not in a good way. After rising to fame as the Mikaela Banes of transformerstwo years earlier, she starred that year in the sequel Revenge of the Fallen. During the film’s publicity, Fox made his now-infamous joke about the director. Michael Bay to be “a dictator on film sets, but vulnerable, fragile and embarrassed in real life”. Days later, an alleged letter from the backstage team of transformers was released to the press, accusing the star of behaving rudely on set.

Bay himself denied the contents of the letter and assured the press that he and Fox still got along well, even declaring that he was looking forward to working with her again. Empty words: when the third film of transformers hit theaters in 2011, Fox’s character was unceremoniously sidelined, and the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley assumed the role of the protagonist’s romantic interest Shia LaBeouf. the failure of Hell Girl no doubt played a role in this exchange, perhaps as much as the filmmaker’s bruised ego.

It is curious (not to say infuriating) to think today how much the virulent reaction to this particular film, at this particular time, has to do with the image of Fox sold by Hollywood. As Kusama herself acknowledged on her Buzzfeed profile, her sin with Hell Girl was not paying attention to what the studio was doing to him. The most famous poster for the feature shows Fox in heels and a miniskirt, legs crossed on a chair, with the phrase “hell yes!” scrawled on the blackboard behind her. The trailers use and abuse the single, quick scene in which the actress appears “naked” (without showing anything too much), when she is bathing in a lake.

In 2018, in its own reassessment of Hell Girla Vox He asked: “Why did so many critics at the time seem to think that this film written and directed by women was intended to be soft porn aimed at a male audience?”. The answer is only in the promotional material, because the film itself could not be further from that. In the smart text of Diablo Cody, Hell Girl is a story about the complicated dynamics of female friendship – the Needy of Amanda Seyfried is so protagonist, if not most protagonist, that of Fox’s Jennifer – and a bitter assessment of the consequences of misogynistic abuse on the minds and behavior of young women.

As Vox put it, the story shows how Jennifer’s body “is sacrificed on the altar of professional advancement by a group of powerful men”, and how they “make her torment a recreational activity to bond with each other”. It all sounds chillingly familiar, of course, in a post-movement world of sexual abuse and harassment allegations across multiple industries (Hollywood included). It would be naive to call Hell Girl prescient, however. He just used a story of horror and fantasy the way they’ve been used for centuries, to expose an intimate truth to the artist who created them.

This particular truth women have always known, but the world refused to listen – and that refusal has always claimed victims, on every level, of every severity. Megan Fox’s career (and the other women involved in the film!), her status as one of the biggest movie stars of her generation, was yet another such casualty.

As I said above, it all started in 2016. At the same time as the reassessment of Hell Girl happened, Fox returned to the spotlight with the two films of Ninja Turtles and most notably, his appearances as Reagan in the series new girl. The character, initially used as a “filler” for the star’s maternity leave Zooey Deschanelended up in the favor of the fans and stayed for a long time after that.

In 15 episodes in all, Fox played a smart, confident and – like the actress herself – bisexual businesswoman. Arriving in Season 5, Reagan was hailed by critics as a breath of fresh air for the sitcom, and it also marked the first time Fox was discussed in terms of talent, rather than looks, in the press. new girl recognized the status of sex symbol the actress, yes, especially with Reagan’s roommates fighting over her attention, but it also allowed her to transcend and make fun of that status with the intelligence that was always latent in the actress. persona from Fox.

It’s that same intelligence, that self-awareness, that shines through in the choices the actress has made since then. In the good indie drama The Invisible Woman (available on look) or in the vampire thriller The Passengers (gives Netflix), her shorter roles always modulate some level of parody of herself, of using her image and her Hollywood background for the benefit of narrative. In bigger opportunities, like the fun trash action rogue – wild (at the Prime Video) and the great survival thriller Until death (us movie theaters), she has built resilient characters that radically oppose the inherent fragility of the position of pin-up in which it was placed in other eras.

This seems to be the tone for projects on the horizon, too. In the first category, she must appear in the comedy Good Morningwritten and directed by the groom Machine Gun Kelly; and in the thriller Johnny & Clyde, as (attention!) a crime boss and nightclub owner who protects her business with the help of a demonic entity she commands. In the second, Fox will return to action blockbusters with The Expendables 4reinforcing the franchise’s action-star-studded cast, which already includes Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren.

The Megan Fox who has returned to our screens is not all that different from the Megan Fox who consciously created a “sassy” and “outrageous” character for the media in the 2000s, as a way of taking some power and control over her own story as reporters. they described it in grossly physical terms. The energy behind her performances and choices as a public figure is the same, part self-conscious pop performance and part genuine effort to be taken seriously as an artist. It is a fascinating mix, which results in a unique cultural presence.

Just over a decade ago, however, we denied her the right to be that presence, because it didn’t fit in our heads that she could be. As shown today by the rehabilitated Hell Girl, we had a very crooked notion of who were the heroes and who were the villains of the story. Well, forgive our stupidity, Megan… and welcome back.