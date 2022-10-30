Megan Fox shines in Until Death, a film about machismo and violence

In “Until Death – Survival is the Best Revenge”, Megan Fox plays Emma, ​​a woman married to a wealthy lawyer. Appearances are the best they can be, but their lives have been going awry for a long time. In an attempt to improve the relationship, the husband proposes a special celebration for their wedding anniversary, but what was supposed to be a celebration turns into a sadistic manipulation game.

Megan Fox is a name that attracts public attention to any type of production, there is no denying it. Known for films like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014) and “Transformers” (2007), she stars in “Until Death – Surviving is the Best Revenge”, a 2021 film that arrives this week in Brazilian cinemas.

In the film, the actress plays Emma, ​​a glamorous woman married to a wealthy lawyer. She is unhappy in the relationship and her husband, Mark, is a powerful and abusive man. The way she finds to try to get out of this situation? I betrayed him with a subordinate.

Life seems to follow the natural course of a relationship doomed to failure, when Emma’s husband decides to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a different way and takes her to a house far from civilization. However, the surprise isn’t as good as she could have imagined and, after attaching himself to her with a pair of handcuffs, he shoots himself in the head, leaving her attached to her corpse.

Thus begins Emma’s desperate attempt to survive in a place extremely organized by Mark so that she suffers and dies in a cruel way. In addition to cutting off all communication with the outside world, he lures a man who hates Emma into the house.

If there’s one thing that’s ubiquitous in the whole “Until Death – Survival is the Best Revenge”, besides the beauty of Megan Fox – who even in the darkest moments, continues with the impeccable model pose – it’s the atmosphere of tension. From the first minute of the film, the atmosphere is heavy and we have the impression that something bad will happen at any moment.

The film mixes action and drama and, in an unpretentious way, shows how machismo and abuse are present in relationships that involve power. Mark is a man with money and uses it to psychologically abuse his wife. When he discovers that he is being betrayed, he develops a sadistic game to get revenge on Emma, ​​even though he himself has had lovers. During a desperate moment, the woman screams, “You’re a hypocrite, how many times have I washed lipstick and glitter off your clothes?”

“Until Death – Survival is the Best Revenge” gives power and strength to a woman who wants to stay alive at all costs, overcoming the abuse and violence that is exercised against her. The character gains even more power when played by Megan Fox, who gives the necessary tone of drama, hatred and despair.

The film doesn’t revolutionize the action or drama genre, and it doesn’t deliver big striking scenes that aren’t based on violence either. On the other hand, throughout his 89 minutes, he entertains and keeps the audience tense, hoping that Emma can fight to the end to stay alive. Sometimes it’s just what we need.