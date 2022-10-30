Messi or Neymar? Salaries reach R$ 390 million

Le Parisien newspaper revealed details of who earns the most in the world of football, if Neymar or Messi, both players from French club Paris Saint-Germain. And the numbers point to a slight difference between the salaries of two of the sport’s greats.

Read more: From mansion to luxury cars: what is Galvão Bueno’s fortune?

While Neymar earns 36 million euros a year, equivalent to R$182 million, Messi earns 41 million euros a year, which at the current price is equivalent to R$208 million. Between the two, the discrepancy is BRL 26 million and the total sum is equivalent to BRL 390 million.

A point that draws attention is that the Argentine player has tax residence in France, which makes it possible for him to be less affected by the collection of taxes, unlike the Brazilian player. Those who live there have 30% of their salary earmarked for tax collection, while those who do not reside in the country have to pay 49%.

Neymar’s record

Even with the small difference between the salaries of the players, Neymar Jr. still holds the title of “most expensive transfer in the world of football”. When he was “bought” by PSG in the 17/18 season, the player cost the team 222 million euros.

In second place is Neymar’s teammate, Kylian Mbappé, who left Monaco in 18/19 to join the Parisian team, which paid the player the sum of 145 million euros.

Curious to know which were the most expensive signings in football? Then check out the table recently updated in the month of August:

1 Neymar Barcelona – PSG 2017 €222 million two Kylian Mbappe Monaco – PSG 2017 €145m (+€35m) =2 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool – Barcelona 2018 €145 million 4 João Félix Benfica – Atletico Madrid 2019 €126 million 5 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid – Barcelona 2019 €120 million 6 Jack Grealish Aston Villa – Manchester City 2021 €117.5 million 7 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan – Chelsea 2021 €115 million 8= Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona 2017 €105m (+€45m) =8 Paul Pogba Juventus – Manchester United 2016 €105 million 10 Gareth Bale Tottenham – Real Madrid 2013 €100.8 million 11 Cristino Ronaldo Real Madrid – Juventus 2018 €100 million =11 Eden Hazard Chelsea – Real Madrid 2019 €100m (+€40m) 13 Antony Ajax – Manchester United 20222 €100 million 14 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United – Real Madrid 2009 €94 million 15 Gonzalo Higuain Napoli – Juventus 2016 €90 million 16 Harry Maguire Leicester City – Manchester United 2019 €87.1 million 17 Neymar Santos – Barcelona 2013 €86.2 million 18 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund – Manchester United 2021 €85 million 19 Romelu Lukaku Everton – Manchester United 2017 €84.8 million 20 Virgil van Dijk Southampton – Liverpool 2018 €84.5 million

Source: Goal website