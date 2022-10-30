Messi or Neymar? Salaries reach R$ 390 million

Le Parisien newspaper revealed details of who earns the most in the world of football, if Neymar or Messi, both players from French club Paris Saint-Germain. And the numbers point to a slight difference between the salaries of two of the sport’s greats.
While Neymar earns 36 million euros a year, equivalent to R$182 million, Messi earns 41 million euros a year, which at the current price is equivalent to R$208 million. Between the two, the discrepancy is BRL 26 million and the total sum is equivalent to BRL 390 million.
A point that draws attention is that the Argentine player has tax residence in France, which makes it possible for him to be less affected by the collection of taxes, unlike the Brazilian player. Those who live there have 30% of their salary earmarked for tax collection, while those who do not reside in the country have to pay 49%.
Neymar’s record
Even with the small difference between the salaries of the players, Neymar Jr. still holds the title of “most expensive transfer in the world of football”. When he was “bought” by PSG in the 17/18 season, the player cost the team 222 million euros.
In second place is Neymar’s teammate, Kylian Mbappé, who left Monaco in 18/19 to join the Parisian team, which paid the player the sum of 145 million euros.
Curious to know which were the most expensive signings in football? Then check out the table recently updated in the month of August:
|1
|Neymar
|Barcelona – PSG
|2017
|€222 million
|two
|Kylian Mbappe
|Monaco – PSG
|2017
|€145m (+€35m)
|=2
|Philippe Coutinho
|Liverpool – Barcelona
|2018
|€145 million
|4
|João Félix
|Benfica – Atletico Madrid
|2019
|€126 million
|5
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid – Barcelona
|2019
|€120 million
|6
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa – Manchester City
|2021
|€117.5 million
|7
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan – Chelsea
|2021
|€115 million
|8=
|Ousmane Dembele
|Borussia Dortmund – Barcelona
|2017
|€105m (+€45m)
|=8
|Paul Pogba
|Juventus – Manchester United
|2016
|€105 million
|10
|Gareth Bale
|Tottenham – Real Madrid
|2013
|€100.8 million
|11
|Cristino Ronaldo
|Real Madrid – Juventus
|2018
|€100 million
|=11
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea – Real Madrid
|2019
|€100m (+€40m)
|13
|Antony
|Ajax – Manchester United
|20222
|€100 million
|14
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United – Real Madrid
|2009
|€94 million
|15
|Gonzalo Higuain
|Napoli – Juventus
|2016
|€90 million
|16
|Harry Maguire
|Leicester City – Manchester United
|2019
|€87.1 million
|17
|Neymar
|Santos – Barcelona
|2013
|€86.2 million
|18
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund – Manchester United
|2021
|€85 million
|19
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton – Manchester United
|2017
|€84.8 million
|20
|Virgil van Dijk
|Southampton – Liverpool
|2018
|€84.5 million
Source: Goal website