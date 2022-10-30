Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reveal intimacy and shock fans

After causing some arguments on the Internet when it was revealed that they don’t bathe their young children every day, now Mila Kunis revealed that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher has an ‘open door’ policy at home. The actress stated that they don’t close the door when they go to the bathroom. And all because of the children.

In an interview with E! News, Kunis, 39, commented that they decided never to close the door again so that their children, Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five, would have free access to their parents even in this very personal moment. .

“Our doors are always open in our home. There are no closed doors. For better or worse, as a family… [nós] we have all sorts of bodily functions built in as a very standard norm”, he explained, explaining that before the children were ringing the door every two seconds.

“I never thought I’d be the person who could go to the bathroom with the door open, but it doesn’t matter if I close it. It never made a difference,” she says.

In July 2021, she and Kutcher made headlines when they told Dax Shepard that their children only bathed when they were visibly dirty.

“If you can see dirt on them, clean them,” Ashton explained during the “Armchair Expert” podcast episode. “Otherwise, it’s no use,” assured the actor, who is currently battling an autoimmune disease.

Kunis chimed in: “I wasn’t that mother who bathed my newborns – ever. I didn’t have hot water as a kid, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

As an adult, the “Bad Moms” star clarified: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else… and I also tend to splash some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.” , he explained at the time, astonishing everyone with his revelation.

VASCULITIS

Ashton Kutcher suffered a scare years ago after getting very sick and being hospitalized, being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called vasculitis, leaving him unable to walk, see and hear for a while. Appearing in an episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, the actor recalled what happened and spoke publicly about the disease for the first time: “Two years ago, I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis. , which, like, knocked my vision, my hearing, my balance.”

“You really don’t appreciate these things until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk again,'” the 44-year-old said. .

“The minute you start to see your obstacles as something that needed to happen to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” he declared.

“You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living under them,” Ashton Kutcher concluded.

CAMPAIGN TO HELP UKRAINIANS

Supported by her husband, Ashton Kutcher, Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis launched an initiative to help people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The country has been at war since February 23, after the Russian invasion. On Thursday, March 3, the couple announced the launch of a campaign on the fundraising website GoFundMe, in partnership with other institutions, with the aim of raising US$ 30 million (about R$ 152 million reais).

In a video shared on the virtual crowdfunding website, the actors revealed that they will contribute, from their own pockets, with US$ 3 million (15 million reais): “People in Ukraine are strong and courageous, but being strong and courageous does not mean that you are not worthy of support. We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us,” pleaded the “That 70s Show” star.

Mila stressed that it will be necessary to plan the logistics, in order to set up houses, send supplies and other resources to the region. Ashton Kutcher said aid will be routed to prestigious NGOs who can ensure that aid is received by the people who need it most. The actor also said that Airbnb – an online community service for people to advertise, discover and book accommodation and accommodation – will support providing places to live and living expenses for those who host refugees.

