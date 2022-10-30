Mila Kunis does not approve of Netflix’s That ’70s Show reboot; understand

Mila Kunis, wife of Ashton Kutcher, declared that he does not agree with the love fate of his character in the remake of That ’70s Show. In the Netflix production, Jackie ended up with Kelso, a role played by her husband.

According to publication of EWthe 39-year-old actress, anda new interview with Access Hollywood, Theadmitted that her and Kutcher’s characters, Jackie and Kelso, don’t have the roots to have a lasting relationship.

“My husband and I are on the new series together, which is weird because we shouldn’t be. You know what, I called BS and thought: ‘My character would be with Fez’. I think I ended up with Wilmer’s character and I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ And also, he got married when the 1970s ended, to the character of Shannon Elizabeth, I think,” he declared.

That ’70s Show was a successful series by Fox, aired from 1998 to 2006 and Netflix is ​​producing a spin-off of the production, still no release date announced.

“Now we’re 20 years old – no, 16 years later, whatever, and now we’re married and with a kid,” Kunis said of Jackie and Kelso on the Netflix series. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this one,'” he added.

Kutcher celebrated the return of attraction and nostalgia from reviving the character: “It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre.”

Mila Kunis declares what the rule of going to the bathroom with the door open is like in her house

Mila Kunis and Ashton already caused repercussions last year when they declared about their children’s bathing routine. Recently. she raised another family controversy, over the bathroom’s open-door policy.

According to the actress, she, her husband and children do not lock the bathroom door when using it. Kunis is the mother of seven-year-old Wyatt and five-year-old Dimitri.

“Our doors are always open in our home. There are no closed doors. For better or worse, as a family… [nós] we have all sorts of bodily functions built in as a very standard norm,” he explained. “I never thought I’d be the person who could go to the bathroom with the door open, but it doesn’t matter if I close it. It never made a difference,” she concluded.

