Monteiro stops in the last round of quali in Paris

Paris, France) – It didn’t work for Thiago Monteiro from Ceará in the last qualifying round for the Masters 1000 in Paris. After a hard-fought victory in his debut, this Sunday he was surpassed by the home tennis player Quentin Halys, currently 69th in the world, with partials of 6/3 and 7/5, in 1h14 of confrontation.

The two sets of the match were evenly matched and defined with just a break of difference. Although the Frenchman made more than twice as many unforced errors (13-6), he made up for it handily on winning balls and scored more than triple that Monteiro (41-13). Hallys also performed better with serve (76% versus 60%).

Hallys was sharp on the serve and only lost three points in his first three serving games. On the other side, Monteiro confirmed the first two, but in the third he faced 0-40, he even saved two break-points, but he didn’t avoid the third and ended up taking the break that decided the initial partial.

In the second set, the cearense was the first to break and even opened a 3/1 advantage on the marker, but lost the serve soon after and saw Hallys draw at 3/3. After saving a break-point in the ninth game, Monteiro faced another 0-40 in the 11th and lost the serve once again. The rival then confirmed and sealed the victory.