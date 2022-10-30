NASA shows never-before-seen details of the beginning of the universe; Look

posted on 10/27/2022 12:22 / updated 10/27/2022 12:22



(credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI and Tiger Hsiao (Johns Hopkins University) Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

NASA experts showed never-before-seen images of the galaxy MACS0647-JD that had already been captured by the space agency’s Hubble Telescope 10 years ago. However, with the expansion of technology and image resolution achieved by James Webb, new images were released.

According to a statement from NASA on Wednesday (26/10), the researchers went into more detail in the images and compared the old Hubble photos with the new ones from James Webb.





Check out the capture difference between Hubble and James Webb:

Dan Coe, from AURA/STScI for the European Space Agency and Johns Hopkins University, says that the first Hubble images of MACS0647-JD were his first work as a galaxy researcher. “With Hubble, it was just a pale red dot — we could say it was very small, just a tiny galaxy in the first 400 million years of the universe — and now we’ve looked with Webb and we’ve managed to resolve two objects!”

He further explains that researchers study whether they are two galaxies or two clusters of stars within a galaxy. “We don’t know, but these are the questions that Webb was designed to help us answer,” he says.

According to Tiger Hsiao of Johns Hopkins University, different colors represent different characteristics. “The blue one has very young star formation and almost no dust, but the little red object has more dust inside and is older. And their stellar masses are also likely different,” he explains. “We may be witnessing a merger of galaxies in the early universe,” she points out.

Scientist Rebecca Larson, from the University of Texas at Austin, points out that, until then, it has not been possible to study galaxies at the beginning of the universe in great detail and that with James Webb these analyzes become possible. “It’s amazing how much information we’re getting that we couldn’t see before. And this isn’t a deep field. This isn’t a long exposure. We haven’t even tried to use this telescope to look at a point for a long time. This is just the beginning!”, he declares.