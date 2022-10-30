Neto, from Atltico, supports Lula and suffers xenophobic offense on Twitter

photo: Reproduo Twitter Post made by Neto on Twitter in support of Lula

The midfielder Neto, from Atltico, suffered a xenophobic offense on Twitter, this Sunday (30), when he expressed his preference for Lula (PT) in the presidential election.

During the afternoon, Neto wrote on Twitter: “Faz um L”, in reference to Lula.

In one of the comments, a follower made a xenophobic offense directed at Neto, who is from the city of Guanambi in Bahia.

“Rooster has to send you back to Guanambi to live on a family allowance, what Bahiano does best (SIC)”, wrote a follower.

photo: Reproduo Twitter Xenophobic offense against Neto made by a follower on Twitter Away due to indiscipline Soon after, the follower deleted the offense made to the athletican player.

On September 4, 20-year-old Neto was removed from the Atltico professional squad and returned to the base. The reason was indiscipline,

The last game of Neto for the main team of Atltico was the victory by 1 to 0 over Emelec, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The midfielder played four times in the season.