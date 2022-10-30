Neto, from Atltico, supports Lula and suffers xenophobic offense on Twitter

Post made by Neto on Twitter in support of Lula
photo: Reproduo Twitter

Post made by Neto on Twitter in support of Lula

The midfielder Neto, from Atltico, suffered a xenophobic offense on Twitter, this Sunday (30), when he expressed his preference for Lula (PT) in the presidential election.

During the afternoon, Neto wrote on Twitter: “Faz um L”, in reference to Lula.

In one of the comments, a follower made a xenophobic offense directed at Neto, who is from the city of Guanambi in Bahia.

“Rooster has to send you back to Guanambi to live on a family allowance, what Bahiano does best (SIC)”, wrote a follower.

Soon after, the follower deleted the offense made to the athletican player.

xenof offense
photo: Reproduo Twitter

Xenophobic offense against Neto made by a follower on Twitter

Away due to indiscipline

On September 4, 20-year-old Neto was removed from the Atltico professional squad and returned to the base. The reason was indiscipline,

The last game of Neto for the main team of Atltico was the victory by 1 to 0 over Emelec, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The midfielder played four times in the season.

In total, the young player has played 14 games with the Atlético shirt. Last year, under Cuca’s command, he scored the only goal as a professional, in the 2-0 victory over Athletico-PR, in Mineiro.

Athletes, former athletes and coaches who support Lula

Paulinho, Leverkusen striker
Paulinho, Leverkusen striker – photo: Reproduction
Elias, ex-Atl midfielder
Elias, former midfielder of Atltico – photo: Reproduction
Arthur, Bragantino striker
Artur, Bragantino striker – photo: Reproduction
Vanderlei Luxemburgo, coach
Vanderlei Luxemburgo, coach – photo: Reproduction
Joanna Maranh
Joanna Maranho, former swimmer – photo: Reproduction
Luciano Corr
Luciano Corra, judoka – photo: Reproduction
Igor Juli
Igor Julio, side of Vizela – photo: Reproduction
Daiane dos Santos, former gymnast
Daiane dos Santos, former gymnast – photo: Reproduction
Frog
Ra, former player – photo: Reproduction
Carol Solberg, v player
Carol Solberg, beach volleyball player – photo: Reproduction
Neto midfielder, ex-Atl
Neto midfielder, ex-Atltico – photo: Instagram/reproduction

Athletes, former athletes and coaches who support Jair Bolsonaro

Leonardo Silva, former Atl defender
Leonardo Silva, former defender of Atltico and Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Dagoberto, former striker for Cruzeiro
Dagoberto, former striker for Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mariano, Atl side
Mariano, side of Atltico – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Tinga, former midfielder of Cruzeiro
Tinga, former steering wheel of Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Diego Tardelli, former striker for Atl
Diego Tardelli, former Atlético striker – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Neymar, PSG forward
Neymar, PSG forward – photo: Reproduction
L
Lo Baptisto, forward – photo: Reproduction
Henrique, former midfielder of Cruzeiro
Henrique, former midfielder of Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction
Rivaldo, former Sele midfielder
Rivaldo, former midfielder of the Brazilian National Team – photo: Reproduction
Leandro Guerreiro, former steering wheel of Cruzeiro and Am
Leandro Guerreiro, former steering wheel of Cruzeiro and America – photo: Reproduction
Magno Alves, former Atl striker
Magno Alves, former Atlético striker – photo: Reproduction
Ded
Ded, former Cruzeiro defender – photo: Reproduction
Daniel Alves of Pumas
Daniel Alves, from Pumas – photo: Reproduction
Jair, midfielder of Atl
Jair, midfielder at Atltico – photo: Reproduction

Source link

