New Joker Tease Makes Batman 2 Villain More Exciting

Since the credits first rolled to the Batman, audiences wondered what the sequel would bring; however, a new Joker taunt makes the batman 2 even more exciting villain. In Matt Reeves the Batman, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) faced the villain Riddler (Paul Dano). However, despite its already sold-out cast that included Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell), The Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, still managed to make a brief appearance. Between a short post-credits scene and some deleted footage, it was enough for Batman’s infamous arch nemesis to shine and leave audiences wanting more.

in an interview with QAwhen discussing the Batman, Barry Keoghan expressed excitement about potentially reprising his role as the Joker and teased what the future might hold for him as a villain in the movies. Mentioning that his Joker would be a different version of anything the public has ever seen, and he “would love to show a little bow of it,” developing his version of the character and making it unique from previous adaptations. The time is right, the opportunity is there, and the batman 2 can fulfill Keoghan’s vision of bringing a compelling new take on DC’s most iconic characters.

The Batman 2 Could Make Keoghan’s Joker Even Better

Inside the BatmanThe Joker’s screen time is kept short and used to good effect. the batman 2 already has a lot to work with and can make Joker even better. For the Riddler, Reeves was apparently inspired by figures like The Zodiac Killer and movies like SE7EN. Looking for inspiration in media like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and other notorious serial killers could build on Batman’s most infamous antagonist while also playing to Keoghan’s strengths with a more cerebral take on the character. as a villain, Batman’s Riddler may have set the pace for the series, but the Joker could take it to disturbing new heights.

Keoghan’s Joker Arc Can Make It Truly Different From Every Version

Actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix are challenging acts to follow, but the batman 2 could provide the opportunity to make Keoghan’s Joker unique. After several movies playing the Joker alongside Batman, it would be a unique and refreshing sight for the Joker to work with him. Batman’s The Joker deleted scene has already established him in a role that reflects Hannibal Lecter, as it helped Batman understand the Riddler’s motives. the batman 2 must continue to build this strange dynamic and complex relationship, with the Joker’s twisted view becoming a necessary evil to understand Batman’s other bad guys. So, as tensions rise, the stakes rise, and it becomes clear why Robert Pattinson’s Batman doesn’t want to risk the Joker’s escape; delivers your worst nightmare in a future adaptation of Arkham Asylum: A Serious Home on Serious Earth. Also, the Joker could really stand out if he were like the Riddler, a consequence of Thomas and Martha Wayne’s mistakes.

what did you do the Batman memorable was the shocking discovery that Bruce’s family had connections to Gotham’s corrupt underworld. Expanding on the revelations made in the first film, the batman 2 could create a very different and personal story that would give new context to the Joker’s existence as Bruce Wayne confronts his family’s legacy. the Batman It’s still a movie franchise in its infancy, but Keoghan’s tease about the Joker’s return is a promising prospect. from Batman Villains tend to be the highlights of DC movies, with their actors making them iconic on the big screen. Considering what the Batman did with Barry Keoghan’s Joker and what’s still possible in the batman 2it’s exciting to think about what comes next in the caped crusader story.