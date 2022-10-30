New work visa for Brazilians in Portugal goes into effect this Sunday (30) – News

Several changes to the Foreigners Law in Portugal come into force this Sunday (30th), among them, a new work visa for Brazilians, who now have the opportunity to find a job in the country in up to 120 days (with the deadline being extended by plus 60 days).

The lawyer specialized in immigration and Portuguese nationality Maurício Gonçalves, who has been working in Portugal for 22 years, points out that a work visa in the country can be requested for any profession, with the mandatory equivalence of a foreign university degree and registration in the professional order for regulated professions.









Gonçalves explains that the possibility of obtaining a visa is not valid for Brazilians who have a criminal conviction of three years or more.

The visa must be applied for in the country of origin or legal residence of the interested person. To file the application, you must have a return ticket, health insurance and a proven financial reserve to stay in the country for the time you are looking for a job.





The speed in ordering is related to the shortage of labor and the significant increase in the elderly population in Portugal. The opportunity can also further boost the migration of Brazilians to the region, the main foreign nationality residing in the country, almost a third of the total (29.3%), according to data from the SEF (Foreigners and Borders Service) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal.

This year, migration was also facilitated for Brazilians seeking to go to the country through portuguese citizenship. In April of this year, a change in Portugal’s Nationality Law recognized that speaking Portuguese is a sufficient bond for anyone who wants to apply for the document. Before, it was necessary to prove an effective connection with the country in the last five years, which greatly restricted access to naturalization.



