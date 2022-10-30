Next iPhones will have USB Type-C ports

iPhone users will be able to borrow a charger from non-Apple cellphone users now that a years-old drama is drawing to a close. That’s because Apple has confirmed that future iPhones will have USB Type-C ports.

Those who use the brand’s cell phones must have had a hard time when they ran out of battery and no one had a compatible charger to borrow. The situation has been a matter of complaint for years since the launch of the brand’s smartphones, but only now will Apple give in to the change.

In an interview with the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal on the 25th, during the Tech Live event, Apple’s vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, confirmed that the brand will follow the recommendations of the European Union (EU). “Obviously, we have to follow them; we have no choice”, said the executive.

The EU guidance is that Apple cell phones have the standard USB Type-C input. The current charger input for the brand’s smartphones is Apple’s own, the so-called Lightning. The company has a history of developing products with its own standard. According to Joswiak, the company’s culture is to trust its engineers and its hardware technologies.

In recent years, the company has launched other products that already have the USB-C input, as an example of some iPad models.

Despite the executive’s assertion that cell phones will also have the standard input, so far it is not known from when the iPhone launches will come with the novelty of the USB-C input.

The European Union has determined that cell phone manufacturers adhere to the Type-C standard by autumn 2024, between the months of September and December.

Image: DenPhotos/shutterstock.com