Nobody remembers, but The Rock participated in one of the most beloved comedy series on TV – News Series – as seen on the Web

Black Adam’s star played a member of his own family.

As has been said on other occasions, Dwayne Johnson is one of the most thought-provoking actors in contemporary Hollywood. Extremely engaged in any project he gets involved, the star who brings Black Adam to life on the big screen has a long career in entertainment.

Between Amazonian adventures, superhero costumes, trips to unknown places on Earth and singing through Polynesia, the artist has also played a very close relative. On an episode of That ’70s Show, he played Rocky Johnson, his father. In the chapter in question, the fighter was the main attraction of an event.

It is an episode of the first season of the comedy, entitled “That Wrestling ShowAired in 1999, but chronologically set in the 1970s, the plot sees Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) accompanying his son Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends to watch a local fight.



His participation in the acclaimed comedy was marked with his first performance in a scripted program. After the wrestling sequence, Red and Eric meet with Rocky to get an autograph. In addition to playing his father, Dwayne still had fun with some references to himself in the scene. Metalinguistically, the character predicts that his son would be “the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.” It didn’t.

For those who don’t know, initially, the actor followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler in the ring. Hence its name “rocky”. After a long period fighting for the WWF (now WWE), the artist decided to dedicate himself completely to the life of an actor.

Since then, Johnson has been on numerous audiovisual adventures. From The Mummy Returns to the Fast and the Furious franchise, with always bombastic appearances in films such as GI Joe: Retaliation, Hercules and Jumanji, in addition to the aforementioned Black Adam.

Starring The Rock, the new feature from DC Comics is showing in theaters.

That ’70s Show

That ’70s Show and Spin-off

In the midst of the polyester era of the 1970s, an eclectic group of friends on the cusp of adulthood grapple with the ups and downs of their quest for independence. The sitcom was responsible for launching several Hollywood hits, such as Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Christopher Masterson, among others.

Soon, the series will have a revival. That ’90s Show will be a fifteen-year leap since we last saw beloved characters from the original series. In this new production, we meet the young Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon). On her summer vacation, Leia will spend time with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), and in this change she will meet a new generation of teenagers like her.

That ’90s Show