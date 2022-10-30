Nokia cell phone in 2022: discover the models and decide which one to buy | Cell

From 2020 until today, Nokia has brought to the Brazilian market a wide variety of cell phones, from those aimed at the less demanding public to robust smartphones, such as the one that honors agent 007. Currently, the brand has four official models, from the C01 Plus, the most basic of all, to the G21, the brand’s premium intermediate. Check out in the list below all Nokia phones that are on sale in Brazil in 2022.

In recent history, Nokia was in a partnership with Microsoft and returned to the market at the hands of HMD Global — responsible for successes such as the Nokia 105, the best-selling smartphone feature in the world in the first half of 2022. The company, however, aims to policy to only upgrade the most powerful devices, which can frustrate consumers. Discover the entire brand catalog below:

🔎 Brazil registers 2.3 million mobile line portability

2 of 6 Nokia C30 — Photo: Reproduction/Nokia Nokia C30 — Photo: Reproduction/Nokia

📝 Would you buy a Nokia with Android? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

1. Nokia C01 Plus (R$ 597)

3 of 6 Nokia C01 Plus has a flash on the front and rear cameras — Photo: Disclosure/Nokia Nokia C01 Plus has a flash on the front and rear cameras — Photo: Disclosure / Nokia

Nokia’s cheapest cell phone in Brazil is the C01 Plus. Focused on undemanding consumers, the device has a basic technical sheet, starting with cameras with only 5 megapixels (front and rear). To compensate, Nokia has provided flash on both cameras, which should improve the light capture of the sensors. The limitations extend to the RAM memory, of just 1 or 2 GB, and to the Android 11 Go operating system, aimed at more modest devices. This version brings improvements regarding user privacy.

The smartphone has a 3,000mAh battery, which should be enough for just one day of use. There is no fast charging feature and the connector used is the lagged Micro-USB 2.0. Storage is also modest — there are 16 or 32 GB of internal memory, expandable using microSD cards up to 128 GB. The screen has an 18:9 aspect ratio, so, unlike more modern devices, it has a sharp edge above and below the device. A positive point, however, is the HD+ resolution of the screen. The Nokia C01 Plus is sold on Amazon for R$597.

4 of 6 The Nokia C20 uses a larger screen ratio than the C01 Plus, in addition to having less prominent edges — Photo: Disclosure/Nokia The Nokia C20 uses a larger screen ratio than the C01 Plus, in addition to having less prominent edges — Photo: Disclosure/Nokia

A step further in the HMD Global catalog is the Nokia C20. It is a good option for the consumer who wants to keep the economy without exaggeration. As seen in the C01 Plus, the C20 has a 3,000 mAh battery, 16 GB and 32 GB storage options, micro-USB 2.0 port and Android 11 Go system. The processor is also modest, with eight cores that operate at a speed of up to 1.6 GHz. On site reviews Notebook Checkthe chip’s performance should be similar to that of entry-level phones like Motorola’s Moto E7.

As improvements over the C01 Plus, the C20 has greater memory expansion capacity via microSD card up to 256 GB. The RAM memory can be 1 GB or 2 GB. The 5 megapixel cameras also remain, with flash, and have HDR technology for color and contrast enhancement.

Despite having a larger screen, the resolution remains the same as the C01 Plus, with an increase in size only due to the aspect ratio, which has increased from 18:9 to 20:9. On Amazon, you can find the Nokia C20 for R$ 679.

5 of 6 Nokia C30 — Photo: Disclosure/Nokia Nokia C30 — Photo: Disclosure/Nokia

Similar to other Nokia entry-level devices, the Nokia C30 features Android 11 Go, Micro-USB 2.0 connection, a processor with a speed of up to 1.6 GHz and 32 or 64 GB of internal memory, with the possibility of expansion through the use of cards. Micro SD up to 256 GB. But there’s a big battery increase — it’s 6,000 mAh, a number similar to other battery references on the market. According to Nokia, the value is enough to leave the cell phone away from the socket for up to 3 days.

The Nokia C30 has two camera modules in the device: a dual rear camera, with 13 MP (wide) and 2 MP (depth) sensors, and a 5 megapixel front sensor, without the flash feature.

There is similarity with other devices with regard to the connector (Micro-USB 2.0), the LCD screen with HD+ resolution and the processor, which is the same present in the C01 Plus and C20. The novelty is in charge of the fingerprint reader, located on the back of the device. The Nokia C30 is sold in the range of R$ 890 in online retail.

6 of 6 Nokia G21 has a 5,050 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure Nokia G21 has a 5,050 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure

The most modern device on this list was the only one launched in 2022. The Nokia G21 stands out for its 5,050 mAh battery, with a promise of up to 3 days away from the socket and fast charging of up to 18W. Despite this, the charger shipped with the device reaches only 10W.

The Android version is also different, since the G21 has Android 11 system and guaranteed update to Android 12. Nokia promises at least two years of software upgrades. The cell phone body material is polycarbonate, which should give the smartphone greater resistance.

The Nokia G21 camera module has three sensors that reach 50 megapixels, with artificial intelligence-enhanced images. There is also a biometric sensor mounted under the power button. You can expand storage (from 64GB or 128GB) with microSD cards up to 512GB. The phone also has an improvement in RAM, which reaches 6 GB. One feature that was left out of the device is 5G internet. The intermediate model is sold in online retail for values ​​in the range of R$ 1,223.

with information from Nokia and Notebook Check