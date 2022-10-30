Offer: iPhone 13 256GB up to 27% off

Even with the arrival of the iPhones 14, the iPhone 13 remains an excellent smartphone — even more so if we take into account that the changes between the two entry models were quite shy. It has a 6.1-inch screen, A15 Bionic processor and a dual camera system (with wide-angle and ultra-angle lenses).

Today, we are bringing two good opportunities for those who have their eyes on this iPhone — both for those who prefer to pay in cash (on Pix) and for those who want to pay in installments.

To start, the American is selling the 256GB model, in blue and red (PRODUCT)RED, for BRL 5,264.10 in view on Pix. If we take into account that the price listed for this model here in Brazil is R$6,749.10, we are facing a discount of 22%.

For those who prefer to pay in installments, the amazon is selling the same iPhone — in Midnight and Blue — for BRL 5,439.57, and can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards. As it normally costs R$7,499 at Apple, here the discount reaches 27%.

