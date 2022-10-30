Only advantages: Google highlights benefits of exclusive support for 64-bit apps on Android

According to Google, 64-bit apps have up to 25% higher CPU performance as they can access additional registers and instructions that are not available to 32-bit apps.
The second benefit is the reduced use of RAM, as by removing the 32-bit code from the applications it is possible to use 150 MB of memory per application open on the smartphone. This also results in the reduction of bugs such as applications becoming unresponsive or closing in the background, requiring them to be restarted, which also increases power consumption.
Mobile phones with unique 64-bit architecture will still be able to access faster system updates and address space layout randomization (ASLR), preventing memory corruption making Android less susceptible to vulnerabilities.
Google is also releasing new tools like HWASan to detect memory errors in 64-bit apps, Google Play’s improved support for these apps, but says it will continue to make 32-bit versions of Android Go, Android TV and Wear OS available for devices. compatible.
On the other hand, it sends a special message to developers to try to update their apps to 64-bit versions, as this will ensure big improvements for the Android ecosystem as a whole.