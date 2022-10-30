Pedro Henrique’s child expulsion sabotaged Athletico. The fated Gabigol scored. Flamengo tri, undefeated, Libertadores – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Football is very cruel.

Athletico Paranaense was surprising Flamengo, with Felipão individualizing the marking on the players created by Dorival Júnior.

Getting ahead of the curve, taking the oxygen away from the favorite carioca team.

With the speedy Vitinho and Vitor Roque creating problems, exposing the slowness, especially on the left side of the defense, with David Luiz and Filipe Luís.

The situation began to change in the 19th minute, when Filipe Luís was injured. In his place, the less technical, but much faster and physically stronger, Ayrton Lucas.

At 27 minutes, the situation began to crumble. Pedro Henrique made a hasty, avoidable foul on Gabigol. He got the yellow card.





Vitor Bueno, surprised by Felipão, canceled Thiago Maia, Hugo Moura took care of Arrascaeta. Alex Santana followed in the footsteps of Everton Ribeiro. Pedro and Gabigol were isolated at the front.

Athletico were more confident and Flamengo were more problematic.

Until, in the 43rd minute, the capital move.

Pedro Henrique was late, violent, unnecessary, childish, unbelievable. He hit Ayrton Lucas hard. It didn’t even look like he was 27. Argentine referee Patricio Lousteau did his duty, showed the red card.

Expulsion more than fair.

Athletico with one less.





Bewildered, Felipão’s players didn’t know what to do.

The coach retreated Fernadinho as a defender.

And ended up with individualized tagging.

The punishment came very quickly for Pedro Henrique’s irresponsibility.

Everton Ribeiro, free from Alex Santana, scored with Rodinei. And, with great talent, he provided assistance from behind the back.

Gabigol’s star shone.

He came in convinced to push the ball to the back of the athletican goal, in the 48th minute.

It was Gabigol’s fourth goal in three Libertadores finals.

Sensational numbers.





From there, the game changed.

The billionaire and experienced cast began to exchange passes, dominate possession of the ball, occupy spaces. He knew how to exploit the advantage offered by Felipão’s reckless defender. Having one more player, in modern football, with a conscientious, well-trained team, such as Flamengo by Dorival Júnior, is a huge advantage.

In the second half, Flamengo continued to exchange the ball, moving their team, which is already much better than Athletico’s. Felipão found himself cornered. He kept the 4-4-1, he knew he couldn’t attack, not to end his hope in the first minutes of the final stage.

He tried to hold the minimum handicap.





Only after 30 minutes, Felipão went ‘all or nothing’, advancing his lines once and for all. The fight was to attempt the feat of the draw.

But the lack of technical resources, of repertoire, was more than evident.

Flamengo didn’t suffer to hold the 1 to 0, which guaranteed the third championship undefeated.

Justice was served in Guayaquil.

The 2022 Libertadores got the best team, the best squad.

That he found in Dorival Júnior, the simple, objective coach he needed.





And Felipão deserves all the tributes.

11 days from turning 74, he took Athletico to the Libertadores final.

The question is whether he will retire or not.

But what he did for the Paraná team was sensational…



