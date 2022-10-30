Pedro is elected the best player of Libertadores 2022 – Sports

striker Pedro, from Flamengowas named the best player in the Libertadores of America 2022after winning the title.

The red-black shirt 21 was the competition’s top scorer, with 12 goals, having scored two hat-tricks in the knockout stages.

In the round of 16, the striker scored four times against Tolima (Colombia), the 7-1 rout against Maracanã, while in the semi-final against Vélez Sarsfield, in Argentina, he scored three, in the 4-0 rout. .













Interestingly, Pedro started only seven of Flamengo’s 13 games in the competition. That’s because he was a reserve when Paulo Sousa was the team’s coach, taking the starting position with Dorival Júnior.

And the title came at a good time. There were nine goals in the knockout stages, against three in the group stage.

The 2022 season, after Dorival, has been magical for the striker, who has been called up again for the Brazilian team and should be called up by Tite for the World Cup, on the 7th.







