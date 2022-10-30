Pedro is the King of America and wins 125 diamond ring

Forward Pedro, from Flamengo, was elected the King of America and received the Conmebol award ring after the title of the red-black team over Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The shirt 21 was the top scorer of the Carioca club in the competition, with 12 goals in 13 matches.

The jewel has 28 grams of 18 carat gold and 128 precious stones, including 125 diamonds, which perpetuates the best performance of the Copa Libertadores. In addition, the inside of the ring also features special details: a yellow sapphire, a blue sapphire and a ruby ​​honor the location of the decision with the inscription “Ecuador 2022, Guayaquil”.

The piece is also inspired by eight values ​​and each is represented by a black diamond on the facets of the octagonal jewel, carved in yellow gold.

In the first year of the award action, in 2019, Bruno Henrique took home a ring with 128 diamonds. In 2020, Marinho was the highlight and won the jewel with 131 diamonds, developed in honor of the Maracanã stadium. In the 2021 edition, Gabigol was elected the best player and received a ring with 122 diamonds, in the format of the Centenary Stadium, where the grand final took place.

Conmebol revealed the look of the ‘Best Of The Tournament’ ring, which will crown the best player in Libertadores Image: Reproduction/Conmebol

Coincidentally, all players who have already won the award are playing for Flamengo today and won the Libertadores 2022 title.

This year, Pedro competed with Vítor Roque and David Terans, from Athletico-PR, and Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro, from Fla.