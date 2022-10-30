Pixel 2 prototype has leaked images with advanced iris recognition system

Google recently released the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The new models bring advanced features, but their facial recognition system is still not the most advanced on the market. On the other hand, prototypes of the Pixel 2 show that Google intended to invest in it with an iris scanner.

The images of the Google Pixel 2 prototype were published by the Internal Archive on Twitter, where it is mentioned that this model was identified as Pixel 2 Walleye for having an integrated iris recognition.

It is believed that this model should have an infrared sensor that would work with the front camera or an infrared camera, which unfortunately is not present in the model shown today.

The system is based on the AOSP version of Android, but it contains a software base for using the iris scanner with the front sensors.

Unfortunately Google did not follow through with this project, but the overall design of the device is very similar to the final model, which did not come with an infrared camera for face unlock.

Google Pixel 2 specs




  • 5.0-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Platform with 2.35GHz CPU and Adreno 540 GPU

  • 4 GB of RAM

  • 64GB or 128GB of internal storage

  • 12 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture (EIS, PDAF, laser autofocus)

  • 8 MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture (1/3.2 inch size)

  • 2,700 mAh battery

  • Three noise-canceling microphones, notification LED, adaptive audio amplifier, Bluetooth 5.0

  • Fingerprint reader built into the back

  • USB Type-C port

  • IP67 certification

  • Android 8 Oreo as operating system

