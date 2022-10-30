Plane with wife of King Charles III on board hits bird in flight and lands with dented nose

Photo: Unknown Author





A British Airways Boeing 777 suffered a collision with a bird on Friday (28). Up to this point, everything is normal, since these things happen thousands of times a year around the world, but two curiosities stand out in the case. The first is that the nose of the plane was dented and the second is that the wife of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, was on board.

The aircraft involved in the incident, which ended with a normal and safe landing, was registered G-YMMJ. Inside it was the queen, returning from a vacation or, more accurately, a holistic therapy retreat, according to British media. according to the tabloid daily mailQueen Camilla is known to have an intense fear of flying.

The landing of the aircraft at London Airport (Heathrow) was recorded by the camera of the Big Jet TV channel on Youtube, as shown below. The aircraft arrived from Bangalore, India, and the landing took place around 1 pm.



