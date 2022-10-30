Raphinha and Lewandowski ‘save’ in the end, Barcelona beat Valencia and equal Real Madrid in the leadership of LaLiga

At Mestalla, Barcelona scored in the ‘lights out’ and beat Valencia 1-0, for the 12th round of LaLiga

Barcelona is still packed in LaLiga and ‘hunting’ the leader and arch-rival, Real Madrid, in the lead. This Saturday (29), in Mestalla, for 12th roundthe Catalans visited the Valence and won 1-0, with a saving goal from Lewandowski in “turning off the lights”. The appointment was broadcast exclusively to Star+ subscribers.

As a result, the barça tied in points with Real, the isolated leader of LaLiga, which still enters the field this Sunday (30), from 12:15 pm (Brasília time), against Gironabroadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

If they win, the meringues can reopen 3 points at the top of the Spanish Championship and take the lead again.

Valencia, in turn, are following a bad phase in the elite of Spanish football and added their fourth consecutive setback, with two draws and two defeats in recent games.

The match was also marred by the striker’s injury. Edinson Cavaniwho left the pitch for the home team with less than 20 minutes of the first half.

The game

The match started with the two teams inattentive in the defense.

This is because, in the first 5 minutes, Valencia and Barcelona missed the ball and almost conceded goals.

Even the clearest chance was the barçawho recovered the ball after a wrong pass by the goalkeeper Mamardashvili. Frenkie de Jong regained the ball, but made a mistake when playing to Ansu Fati.

The Catalans then took control of the game and hammered Valencia’s defense. There were some clear chances to score, but Barcelona couldn’t and the score followed 0-0.

On the return of half-time, Barcelona returned with many changes, but Valencia came back superior, who even stole the nets, but had a goal disallowed.

To the 6 minutes, the Brazilian Samuel Lino scored, but the referee disallowed the goal after reviewing the VAR and scoring Marcos André’s hand touch, also from Brazil, in the bid.

In the end, Barcelona missed a great chance with Ferran Torreswho received a free-kick inside the area, but got all wrapped up in the submission.

However, in stoppage time, Raphinha gave a masterful assistance to Lewandowski, who received it inside the area and scored the winning goal for the Catalans.

Time still closed in between Ferran Torres and foulquier, who got weird on the lawn and created a bigger mess. Both were cautioned with a yellow card.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Barcelona was the 31 points and remains in the runner-up of LaLiga, at the moment tied with Real Madrid, which is still on the field for the round.

Valencia, with the same 15 points, it’s 10th placed in the table at the moment.

Raphinha, from Barcelona, ​​during a match against Valencia, in Mestalla, by LaLiga 2022/23 David S. Bustamante/Getty Images

The guys: Raphinha and Lewandowski

Barcelona’s “dynamic” striker duo saved the team at Mestalla.

With assistance from the Brazilian, and a goal from the Pole, the Catalans scored the winning goal away from home, which keeps the team packed in the “hunt” for Real Madrid.

Until then, Barcelona were better in the game, but they weren’t able to push the ball to the back of the net.

While Lewandowski was the 18 goals in 17 games of the season, Raphinha provided his second assist in 15 matches.

It was bad: Ferran Torres

The culé striker did not have a good night in Valencia.

Reserve in the match, he came on in the second half and had one of the best chances of the whole game, but he lost it was unbelievable.

To his relief, Lewandowski left his in the closing minutes, and Barcelona came out with the win.

Torres still starred in “pitiful scenes” with Foulquier at the end and was cautioned with the yellow card.

Worry for the World Cup!

Starter in Valencia for the match, Edinson Cavani left the lawn with only 18 minutes of the first half.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan forward felt pain in his right ankle, was sitting on the pitch and had to be replaced, giving way to Marcos André.

Even the compromise against barçaCavani had been responsible for the last 4 Valencia goals in LaLiga.

In addition to the concern for the club itself, the Uruguayan also alerts his team to the dispute of world Cup in 2022 at the Qatar.

Less than a month to go until the contest. O Uruguaywhich is in group Hpremieres on November 24, against South Korea.

Barcelona also gained headaches, as the defenders Eric Garcia and Koundé also suffered injuries and were replaced by Marcos Alonso and piquérespectively.

next games

Already eliminated and with a vacancy in the Europa League assured, Barcelona ends its participation in the group stage of the Champions League against Viktoria Plzenin the Czech Republic, next Tuesday (1), from 17:00h (Brasília time), at group C.

Valencia, on the other hand, has an appointment for LaLiga next Sunday (6), from 12:15 pm (Brasília time), when they visit Real Sociedad in the Basque Country, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Valencia 0 x 1 Barcelona

GOALS: Barcelona: Lewandowski (48′ 2°T)

VALENCE: Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia (Jesús Vázquez), Gabriel Paulista, Cömert and Gayà; Foulquier, Guillamón and André Almeida (Toni Lato); Kluivert (Samu Castillejo), Cavani (Marcos André) and Samuel Lino. Technician: Gennaro Gattuso.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Koundé (Piqué), Eric García (Marcos Alonso) and Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Busquets (Gavi) and Pedri; Dembélé (Ferran Torres), Lewandowski and Ansu Fati (Raphinha). Technician: Xavi.