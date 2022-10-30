Referees criticize VAR after disallowed goal against Goiás

Corinthians complained about a goal disallowed by Yuri Alberto for offside, after analysis by VAR, in the goalless draw against Goiás, yesterday, at Serrinha for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Referees heard by UOL Esporte criticized the performance of the video referee.

After Corinthians shirt 9 scored in the second half stoppage time, the linesman soon signaled Yuri Alberto’s irregular position. As part of the protocol, the bid was checked in the VAR booth.

The offside line was placed in the frame in which Giovane makes the throw to Yuri Alberto. After completing the check, Igor Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR) confirmed to Paulo Cesar Zanovelli, field referee, that the white-and-white player’s position was irregular.

Corinthians, using their social networks, published two images of the bid and mocked the appointment made by the match’s referee.

For Alfredo Loebeling, the goal should have been validated. “From the image I saw of VAR, the goal is cool. I wanted to understand why they didn’t quickly release the audio, why it took so long to show the second line, what VAR saw. Corinthians can complain. In my view, the goal is cool, yes,” he said.

“For me and for the world, a legal goal that was very badly disallowed. From the outline of the line, clearly an athlete from Goiás is giving conditions to the athlete from Corinthians. I don’t know where the video referees were”, declared Ulisses Tavares. da Silva Son.

Guilherme Ceretta goes further. “Unfortunately, this championship will be marked by the numerous failures of VAR. I can’t understand how they fight so much with the image. VAR, whoever it is, cannot interpret a bid for the central referee. complete lack of preparation”, he said.

“We have a workforce far below the demand that the championship deserves. Directors start to criticize, but they disappear when they are benefited. In short, they want to end the mistake, but not for the benefit of football, but in its favor”, added Ceretta. .

PC de Oliveira, refereeing commentator for Globo, also saw Yuri Alberto’s legal position and believes that VAR was wrong.

According to the former referee, there was not shown on the VAR screen a table that determines the exact moment when the player touches the ball to draw the offside line.

“Usually, the CBF draws the line live. The only thing they didn’t show was the quadrant in the corner of the screen with the moment of touching the ball, of the right moment that there is the touch of the ball. CBF’s inverted camera, but the frame in the bottom corner of the screen was missing at the end to identify the moment of touching the ball. The VAR used the frame”, declared PC de Oliveira in the broadcast of the match on Premiere.