Renato will promote the debut of a young Grêmio goalkeeper in farewell to Serie B

In a match valid for the 37th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, Grêmio drew with Tombense, in Minas Gerais. With the result, Tricolor Gaúcho remained in second place with 62 points. Renato Portaluppi’s team opened a two-goal lead on the scoreboard, but let the Minas Gerais team equal the result.

Check out the best moments of Tombense x Grêmio for Série B 2022

In the confrontation, the coach promoted some changes in the starting lineup and in the last round he will follow the same line. The Grêmio team landed in Porto Alegre, this Saturday (29), but Renato Portaluppi stayed in Rio de Janeiro for the second round of the elections.

Renato will promote the debut of a young goalkeeper

With two options for the goal, Brenno and Gabriel Grando, Portaluppi will promote another archer for the game against Brusque. The young goalkeeper, Adriel, is featured in the team’s training and will be the starter in the last round of Serie B.

Goalkeeper Adriel will start the match against Brusque. It will be the goalkeeper’s second match as a professional at Grêmio, the first was against Santa Cruz, in the Recopa Gaúcha last year. 📸 @lucasuebel pic.twitter.com/PCFr4DAWhs — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) October 29, 2022

Coach talks about chances for youngsters

After the game in Minas Gerais, the coach talked about giving opportunity to other players, as the team has guaranteed access. Furthermore, he stated that it is time for players to seize the chance.