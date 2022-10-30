Rivaldo says that Luxemburg’s support for Lula is a big disappointment

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luxemburg supports Lula, while Rivaldo defends Bolsonaro

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, once again, showed his support for Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the presidential election. On his social media, the coach criticized Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and called on his fans to vote for the PT candidate.

“We have 156 million voters. I am calling on all of you to participate in this game that starts today, from 8 am to 5 pm. It is a championship decision for us. of ‘team of dictatorship’. See the video below.

Former midfielder of the Brazilian team, champion of the 2002 World Cup, Rivaldo shot the coach. The Pernambuco native said he has the coach as a father, but says that his support for Lula is a big disappointment.

“I have a lot of respect for the great coach he was, for me he was the best, but this decision was a big disappointment. He selected a ghost team for Lula and if he wins, the reserve team will enter, which censorship, abortion, drugs, gender ideology, corruption, church closures, poverty, oil, monthly payments, prisoners on the street, dictatorship… And worst of all, Brazil will become a global shame,” wrote Rivaldo.

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Post by Rivaldo

The former Cruzeiro and Amrica midfielder Leandro Guerreiro also criticized Luxembourg’s post. “It couldn’t be different, his story couldn’t have another option. Honesty votes 22”, he said.