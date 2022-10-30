Rodinei talks about renewal, but does not rule out following at Flamengo

Rodinei has a contract with Flamengo until the end of this year

Right-back Rodinei entered Flamengo’s history on the 19th, when he scored the goal, in penalty kicks, to win the Copa do Brasil title. Now, with another title for Mengão, that of Libertadores, the fans question whether shirt 22 will continue at the club in 2023. It is worth noting that the athlete’s bond runs until December and he can already sign a pre-contract with another club.

— I stress again: I have nothing signed with anyone. Nothing signed with another club. This I can tell you 100%. Many people say many things, but Chorão (singer) from Charlie Brown would already say: many speak and few know, because I have nothing signed with anyone. If I were, I would be here talking, even more so after a title – said Rodinei, after the Libertadores title, won this Saturday (29), over Athletico-PR.

Rodinei also took advantage of the moment to reinforce that he is focused on the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, even without a title chance for Mengão. The side also highlighted that there is a possibility of renewing with Flamengo.

— My future belongs to God. My contract really only runs until December 31st and now we have four Brazilian Championship games, where I want to keep working hard and doing my best. And then we’ll decide where my destiny will be. I don’t know if I’ll stay at Flamengo or if I’ll go to another team. Only God knows all things – completed the right side.

Rodinei arrived at Flamengo in 2016, but had a quick spell at Internacional, between 2020 and 2021. Over the two spells, the winger scored nine goals in 225 games. In addition to the title of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in 2022, the athlete has another Liberta, Brasileiro and two Campeonato Cariocas.

As highlighted by the number 22 shirt, there are still four games left for Flamengo until the end of the season. The first will be this Wednesday (02), against Corinthians, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. Afterwards, Mais Querido visits Juventude and Coritiba and receives Avaí.