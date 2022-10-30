Rubro-Negros provocation arrives at Real Madrid from Vini Jr. and heats up the mood for the World Cup: “End hegemony…”

Despite the FIFA tournament still not having a defined location, Flamengo already knows possible opponents for the semifinals

The Red-Black Nation does not usually dream low. After winning Libertadores, Mengão already aims to conquer the world again. Inspired by the historic victory against Liverpool, a probable final with Real Madrid began to gain buzz already inside the dressing room of the Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil. With vice-president Marcos Braz as conductor, the players of the Rio de Janeiro team celebrated the Tri da América sending a message to the Galactics.

intoned with a ‘Real Madrid can wait, your time will come’, Flamengo caught the attention of the Spaniards. With the celebration of Cariocas going viral on the web, the newspaper Marca printed the joke dedicated to madridistas on its pages. The newspaper also mentions the strength that the team of Vini Jr., Rodrygo and company have in the tournament. THE last elimination was in 2001when it drew with Corinthians and was left out of the final.

“With the shouts of ‘Real Madrid, your time will come’, the Flamengo players began to sing and have already started their preparations for a possible confrontation in the Mundialito final. highest on the world podium at club level”wrote Mark.

So far, in addition to Real and Flamengo, the following teams have already qualified for the next Club World Cup: Seattle Soundersrepresenting North and Central America; Wydad Casablanca, representing Africa; and auckland cityrepresenting Oceania.

“In a venue that is still unknown, and with the dates indefinite because of the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar, Flamengo will try to end the world hegemony of Real Madrid”adds the newspaper.