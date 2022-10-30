Russia withdraws from Ukraine grain export deal after Black Sea attack

5 hours ago

Russian naval fleet in Sevastopol in 2014

Russia announced on Saturday (29/10) the suspension of its participation in the international agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain from its ports in the Black Sea.

The announcement comes hours after Moscow accused Ukraine of a “massive” drone strike against its Black Sea naval fleet in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.

According to Russian authorities, nine drones were used in the alleged attack, which would have damaged a ship.

Ukraine responded by saying that Russia is “making up terrorist attacks”.

Without providing evidence, Russia also accused British troops of being involved in the attack and having participated in last month’s Russian gas pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea.

In response, the British Defense Ministry said Russia was “selling disinformation on an epic scale”.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drones used in Saturday’s attack targeted ships involved in the grain export deal.

Hours later, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow said that “Russia could not guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea Initiative’ and was suspending its implementation from today for an indefinite period.” .

A UN spokesperson said the organization, which negotiated the deal with Turkey, was in contact with Moscow, adding that it was “vital that all parties refrain from any action that jeopardizes the Black Sea Grains Initiative.” “.

Recently, Russia has been involved in what US and Ukrainian officials describe as a disinformation campaign, with baseless claims that Kiev is preparing a radioactive ‘dirty bomb’ and biological mosquitoes for attacks.

a lauded deal

The deal that made the “grain corridor” possible, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, allowed Ukraine to restore its Black Sea grain exports after Russia blocked them at the start of the invasion.

Ukraine's grain export deal eased the rise in world food prices over the past three months

The treaty was personally negotiated by the UN Secretary-General and was hailed as a major diplomatic victory that helped ease the food price crisis.

However, Russia complained that its exports remained hampered and suggested it would not renew the agreement.

In recent days, Kiev has accused Moscow of deliberately slowing the flow of ships, creating a queue of more than 170 boats in the region.

Tension in Crimea

The accusations made by Russia follow the successful retaking of Ukrainian troops from territories occupied by Russian forces since the launch of the invasion on February 24.

Russia responded by launching large-scale attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly the country’s power grid.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 and is extremely symbolic for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In recent weeks, several attacks have hit the peninsula, where the Russian army has built up a large presence.

Sevastopol is the largest city in the region and home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.