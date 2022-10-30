Russia withdraws from Ukraine grain export deal after Black Sea attack

Admin 39 mins ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

Russian naval fleet in Sevastopol in 2014

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Russian naval fleet in Sevastopol in 2014

Russia announced on Saturday (29/10) the suspension of its participation in the international agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain from its ports in the Black Sea.

The announcement comes hours after Moscow accused Ukraine of a “massive” drone strike against its Black Sea naval fleet in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.

According to Russian authorities, nine drones were used in the alleged attack, which would have damaged a ship.

Ukraine responded by saying that Russia is “making up terrorist attacks”.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ex-Minister calls William Bonner an ‘actor’ and sends him to ‘hell’

William Bonner presented the Debate between the presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking reelection, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved